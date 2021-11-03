Two bikers who died in head on collision turned out to be friends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two motorcycles cannoned into each other near Anjani Dham temple in Eitkhedi at 11pm on Tuesday night and the bikers died, police said.

Yet there was a tragedy within the tragedy. After their death, it came to light that both the bikers were friends when their relatives reached the mortuary on Wednesday.

Saying this, the family members of both the youths began to weep, standing outside the mortuary.

The accident occurred when they were returning home from two different places.

According to police, Jeet Yadav 41, a resident of Berasia, was settled in Awadhpuri locality in Bhopal, while Vinod Yadav 27 was a resident of Sunderpura area in Berasia.

As both were residents of the same village in Berasia, they were friends.

Jeetu was returning from Berasia, whereas Vinod was heading towards, when the collision occurred, police said.

Police added Jeetu had gone to Berasia to buy a car for his sister and was returning to Awadhpuri, while Vinod was returning to Berasia from his workplace in Bhopal.

The police added, the victims were unaware of each other’s location and it was a coincidence that their bikes collided with each other near Anjani Dham temple.

They sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where the duo were declared dead.

An employee of Jeet, Ramkewat Yadav has sustained injuries in the mishap and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:10 PM IST