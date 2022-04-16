Too early to say anything on terror outfits' connection with Khargone violence, says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister

Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Saturday that it was too early to say anything on certain terror outfits' connection with Khargone violence.

Responding to questions, the home minister said: "It is all a subject of an investigation which is going on."

As per police sources, the investigation into Khargone violence also covers an angle if the offenders involved in violence have any connection with terror outfits like Al Sufa, Popular Front of India (PFI), Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), etc.

The minister sought to make it clear that arrests made in Khargone and houses demolished were two different things.

He said the action was taken against those houses which were built in violation of the municipal corporation's rules.

On a question he said anyone feeling aggrieved was free to seek a legal opinion. "We also sought a legal opinion before taking action against such houses."

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:09 PM IST