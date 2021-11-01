This Diwali only Green Crackers in Bhopal

BHOPAL: District administration in Bhopal on Monday permitted only green crackers on Diwali. Green crackers can be identified by scanning the QR code on the cracker box using the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) mobile application.

On Monday, Collector Avinash Lawania issued restrictive orders deciding the time limit for bursting crackers on Diwali, Christmas and New Year.

According to order, Green Crackers or Reduced Emission i.e. low noise crackers can be manufactured, stored, transported, sold and burnt. Firecrackers using barium salt will not be allowed to burst.

Time to burst crackers

- 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and Guru Parv.

- 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on Christmas eve

- 11:55 pm to 12:30 on New Year

The Supreme Court has prohibited the use of barium, lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead, mercury in firecrackers owing to its adverse impact on human lungs and eyes. It had also banned the use of joined firecrackers (laaris) owing to the huge noise, air and solid waste problem. In its October 23, 2018 order, the top court fixed the responsibility on district magistrates and police SHOs to ensure compliance of its order.

Fireworks whose intensity exceeds 125 decibels at a distance of 4 meters from the blast site will be prohibited. Firecrackers will not be allowed to be burnt within a distance of 100 meters from the declared peace area, collector order said.

The district administration and police officers will keep an eye to ensure that the orders of the collector are followed. Along with this, action will also be taken by inspecting the fireworks shop, construction and storage sites. The order has come into force with immediate effect. Action will be taken under section 188 on violation of this, order added.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:11 PM IST