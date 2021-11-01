FPJ Legal: SC permits bursting of ‘green’ crackers in West Bengal, sets aside HC order

New Delhi: Supreme Court allowed bursting of ‘pollution free’ crackers during Diwali and Kali Puja. Setting aside the verdict of Calcutta High Court, the Apex court on Monday said that pollution free crackers can be used during the Diwali, Kali Puja celebration.

According to environmentalist Kalyan Rudra, it is difficult to identify pollution friendly crackers and also that permitting bursting of crackers may also result in bursting of illegal crackers.

“It is impossible to identify eco-friendly crackers and with this permission even sound cracked will be used. This permission can be detrimental to the ongoing pandemic,” said Rudra.

Notably, even though West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) had allowed bursting of green crackers during Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the Calcutta High Court on October 30 banned the bursting of even green crackers during Diwali, Kali Puja and Chhath.

“Everyone in the state has the right to live their lives. Several people have breathing problems and the bursting of crackers will lead to air pollution and it is impossible for the police to identify or spate green crackers with polluted crackers,” said the court’s verdict.

Welcoming apex court’s verdict, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that amidst pandemic people should enjoy the festival and also urged that people should maintain Covid-19 protocols.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:53 PM IST