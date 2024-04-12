"They Just Care About Their Sons And Daughters": Amit Shah

Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Coming down heavily on the opposition parties for engaging in the 'parivarvaad politics' in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that their primary focus is on promoting their own family members rather than prioritising the youth of the country.

Addressing a public meeting in support of Khajuraho BJP candidate Vishnu Datt Sharma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Congress Party governed the nation for seven decades, relying on casteism, nepotism, and corruption. Prime Minister Modi endeavoured to eradicate casteism, nepotism, and corruption in the country.

Meanwhile, the BJP segmented its focus into four categories: the underprivileged, youth, farmers, and women." On the 'dynastic politics' of the opposition prevailing in the country, Shah said, "In Maharashtra's Sharad Pawar wants to make her daughter the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray's objective is to make his son the CM, MK Stalin wants to make his son the CM. In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's objective is to make her nephew as the CM and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

Now tell me, people who are working for their families, will they think about the youth of Khajuraho? Will they think about the women, farmers, dalits or the poor?" He further alleged that the Congress was involved in 12,000 crore of corruption and scams when it was in power in the country from 2004 to 2014.

Read Also Neemuch's Jawad Nagar Remains Closed For 9th Consecutive Year During Eid Celebrations

Labelling the Congress as an 'OBC opposing party', Shah said that if it comes to power, the greatest loss will be suffered by the OBC community in the country.

He highlighted that 37 per cent of BJP ministers are OBC and emphasised Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, such as establishing the OBC Aayog and implementing 27 per cent reservations for OBCs in educational institutions.

Targeting the opposition, Shah said, "Neither can they serve the poor, nor can they protect Ma Narmada, nor can they protect the borders of the country. Their whole attention is towards their daughters and sons, whereas PM Modi's full attention is towards serving the people of Khajuraho." Shah further urged the public of Madhya Pradesh to cast their votes for BJP's Khajuraho candidate, Vishnu Datt Sharma.

"The first time when he was contesting elections, I came to support him, and here I am again," he said.

Khajuraho will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 with six other parliamentary seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases, dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

The votes will be counted on June 4.