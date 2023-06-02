 Temperatures hover above 41 degrees at many places in Madhya Pradesh
Temperatures hover above 41 degrees at many places in Madhya Pradesh



Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 01:30 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After rainy spells, the day temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Bhopal again on Thursday triggering intense heat. Similarly, many districts recorded either 40 or above as day temperature in the state.

Bhopal recorded 40 degrees Celsius day temperature, a rise of 1.9 degrees Celsius while it recorded 24.0 degrees Celsius, a rise of 3 degrees. Indore recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius day temperature while it recorded a night temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, a rise of 2.4 degrees. However, a yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershower in Chambal division and districts like Gwalior, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar.

According to the meteorological department, a western disturbance is moving across the Western Himalayas. A cyclonic circulation is over North Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. Another is over south-west Rajasthan and adjourning areas. Yet another one is over the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Light rain occurred in Madhya Pradesh. Isolated light rain is possible over western Madhya Pradesh.

Max temp recorded at various places

Cities Max temp (deg/Cel)

Khargone 43.0

Khandwa 42.1

Narsinghpur 42.2

Khajuraho 41.5

Malajhkhand 41.2

Damoh 41.2

Mandla 41.0

Jabalpur 40.8

Bhopal 40.7

Sidhi 40.6

Umaria 40.5

Ratlam 40.2

