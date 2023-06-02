Bhopal: Marriage fixed in childhood gets delayed; Girl’s family assaults kin of would-be husband

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of a girl’s family thrashed the kin of her would-be husband fearing that they might call off the marriage that was fixed in their childhood, police said on Thursday. The girl's family was sceptical that the boy’s kin might not honour their promise of solemnizing the marriage as the to-be groom had cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and was pursuing medical studies. The girl’s family were insisting on solemnize the marriage at the earliest, the boy’s kin, however, said they would want the boy to complete his MBBS first.

Station house officer (SHO) of Nazirabad police station, Sunil Chaturvedi said that the complainant a farmer Anand Gurjar , who resides in Bilkhiriya locality of the city told the police that his brother, Gabbar Gurjar’s marriage had been fixed to a girl of their community in childhood itself.

Two years ago, Gabbar cleared the NEET exam and enrolled into the Gandhi Medical college (GMC) to pursue MBBS. The girl’s father Laxminarayan Gurjar and other kin Hakim Singh Gurjar and Deep Singh Gurjar suspected that Gabbar’s parents would renege on their promise of getting him married to their daughter.

Anand told the police that he and his father were on their way home on Wednesday evening, when Laxminarayan, Hakim and Deep intercepted them. They began mounting pressure on him to get Gabbar married to their daughter at the earliest.

When Anand assured them of marriage upon completion of Gabbar’s studies, the trio turned violent and assaulted him, as well as his father. The duo then approached the police and registered a case against the accused trio.

