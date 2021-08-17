‘Swadheenta Sanskar’: 230 artistes perform at 22 places in Bhopal

Bhopal: Around 230 artistes have performed at 22 places in the city under ‘Swadheenta Sanskar’. Sanskar Bharti, Bhopal, organised the event to mark 75th years of Indian independence as Amrit Mahotsav on Sunday.

Convener Shushrut Gupta said that such an event was organised for the first time where a large number of artistes in the city unanimously performed on the same day on the same topic i.e Independence. Nearly 155 male artists and 75 female artists took part in this event and the number of audience was 3,375, he said.

The play included ‘Baldani Udham Singh,’ directed by. Harish Verma, ‘Azadi ki Agnishikhayein,’ by Tarun Dutt Pandey, ‘Subhash Babu,’ by Alok Chatterjee ‘Azadi ke Tarane,’ by Balendra Singh, ‘Payam-e-Azadi,’ by Prem Gupta, ‘Sarojini Naidu,’ Divya Sharma, ‘Rani Phool Kunwari,’ by Sindhu Dolpure, ‘Azadi,’ by Rachna Mishra and Pradeep Tiwari, ‘Tarane Azadi Ki,’ by Vibha Srivastava, ‘Bhati mein Bharatam,’ by Devendra Pathak, ‘Khat Anaam Shaheedon Ke,’ by Gopal Dubey, ‘Tarana-e-Azadi,’ by Bishna Chauhan, ‘Yoaddhauon ki Veergatha,’ by Priyanka Singh, ‘Udham Singh,’ Ramchandra Singh, ‘Kavita Path,’by Preeti Jha, ‘Tatya Tope,’ Anand Mishra, ‘Bharat Bharti,’ by Sanjay Mehta, ‘Rani of Jhansi,’ by Shruti Kirti and Chandra Madhav Barik, ‘Azadi ke Tarane,’ by K G Trivedi, ‘Vijay Shree,’ by Jaishri, ‘Mai Sipahi Hun,’ by Himmat Goswami,’ and ‘Swatantra,’ by Mukul Tripathi. All play was staged offline except two plays like ‘Tatya Tope,’ and Azadi ki Agnishikhayein’ were streamed

Besides, a series of street plays were also organised under the direction of Joy Wadhwani at DB Mall presentations. Some cultural activities under the direction of Rakesh Sen were held in the Kolar area. About 40 child artistes performed at main squares in the city. The number of the visitors of the event were 1800, Gupta said.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:14 AM IST