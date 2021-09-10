Storytelling session: Your Mental Health Matters! Perfectly normal, successful people may also have suicidal thoughts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Depression and suicidal thoughts do not necessarily have a cause behind them. Depressed people contemplating ending their life may behave perfectly normally. If one happens to come across a person who is entertaining self-harming thoughts, just hear him or her patiently without being judgmental or condescending.

These were some of the key messages sent out by speakers at a storytelling session, Your Mental Health Matters! organised on World Suicide Prevention Day at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. Parinde, an organisation of youths working for social causes, had organised the session.

Some of the participants narrated their personal struggles while suffering from depression and overwhelming suicidal thoughts while others shared stories of people around them. There were 10 story-tellers in the age group of 20-30 years.

Engineering student Muskan Parmar, 21, shared her personal trauma. “Some people get depressed if their girlfriend dumps them, if they lose job or if their loved one passes away. Most get depressed for no reason. I am one of them,” she said.

Muskan said she was healthy, academically successful student, a painter, a writer and an excellent cook coming from a financially well-off and loving family. “And yet, I slit my veins numerous times and was gripped by an irresistible desire to jump off buildings on more occasions than I can remember,” she said. She said she is coping with situation through “antidepressants and crying spells”. She felt internal pain and to cope with it she inflicted more intense physical pain on herself.

Muskan said that she was put on antidepressants, sedatives and other drugs from time to time but they all worsened her condition. Her real “survival kit”, she said, are 12 puppies she looks after. “It is great to know that I am taking care of someone, that I matter to someone. The more you heal others, the better you can heal yourself,” she said. While battling depression, Muskan is preparing for CAT and wants to be a writer in future.

Zenab Hasan poured out her heart before the audience. “Tell me, am I responsible for it?” she asked after relating how her lover and fiancé ended his life after she broke off their engagement. “Meri kya galti hai?” she asked before breaking down. Writer Rohan Mishra spoke about his suicide bid, which he had typed out on his computer. Shivani Kirar read out a story- Suicide, recalling how her classmate and neighbour died by suicide.

No good system

“We don’t have a good system of mental health care, not only psychiatric but also psychological. The events like this will bring us closer and will enhance this particular practice in the city. It also debunks some myths and some stigmas related to mental health. So, I urge all of you people to at least study psychology at a general level. And those who are studying psychology and don’t want to be part of the practice, at least learn therapy because you will be able to help better.” clinical psychologist, Dyutima Sharma said.

Be serious

If someone talks about ending life, don’t consider him or her mad. Talk to them. Take them seriously, said Mani Prabha Singh, Mind Plus Life CEO, Bhopal.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 09:24 PM IST