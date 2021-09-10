Madhya Pradesh: Election of Bar Council executive on September 27

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bar Council would elect its new president and office bearers on September 27.

Elections will be held for 6 office bearers and 11 executive members. The office bearers will be announced on the day of the election. Information about the elected executive members will be sahred the next day. Chief electoral officer Nilesh Yogi and assistant electoral officer Vikas Kapoor shared this information with the media at Bar Council Unionís Auditorium.

According to Yogi and Kapoor, voting will be held on September 27 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The names of six office bearers will be announced later on the day. The names of 11 executive members will be announced on September 29. The elections will be held according to the Covid-19 guidelines. It will be mandatory for every voter to furnish a vaccination certificate and identity card. Voters who have not been able to get the vaccine due to illness or any other reason, will have to give a written application to avail of separate arrangement for voting.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:34 AM IST