Spiralling petrol prices hit workers on wheels in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Spiralling fuel prices continue to burn hole in the common man’s pocket as petrol price reached Rs 115.96 per litre on Sunday in the state capital. The volatile prices have hit hardest those who depend on commuting to run their household and are continuously on field.

The group includes delivery executives and the bike taxi riders in the city, who are still waiting for a hike in their incentives. We have to pay extra to get our fuel tanks filled as petrol prices are rising on a daily basis, but we have not yet received any incentives from our employers, they said while talking to Free Press. It would not be able to survive anymore if the companies do not increase incentives, they added.

"I have been working for two food delivery companies even before Covid-19. It used to pay me enough to run my household. Even during Covid-19, my income was stable, if not good. But the volatile price rise has made it impossible to survive,” says a delivery executive Aditya Shirish.

Another courier delivery executive, Shailendra Pal, said, “We do not get enough payment to get our tanks filled with fuel and are hardly left with anything to save. We use digital maps but there are times when we have to roam double while making delivery as the lanes and bylanes in colonies are confusing. Sometimes, the receiver is at another pick up point. All this roaming costs us extra and we have to bear it.”

A restaurant owner KK Lalwani, said, “I have been in business for several years and have my own delivery agents apart from those who come from the company. My agents have now started demanding more incentive with the petrol price hike. To cut the costs, I have raised the prices of the dishes in my menu by a good margin that the customers may not like.”

“Prices can't be hiked in one go but by and by, the prices may be raised by Rs 12 to Rs 15 per litre", clarified the president of MP Petrol Pump Owners' Association, Ajay Singh

Trend in petrol price hike:

April 3: Rs 115.56

April 2: Rs 115.11

April 1: Rs 114.21

Last month:

March 31: Rs 114.21

March 1: Rs 107.23

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:01 PM IST