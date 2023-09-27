 SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Claims No Change Visible In Many Years Of BJP Rule In Madhya Pradesh
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government stating that no change was visible in so many years of BJP rule in the state.

Yadav arrived in Rewa district in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to address a public gathering here.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, Socialists (Samajwadi) have worked in Madhya Pradesh and there is a need for socialist ideology here.

BJP should answer that they not only have the government in Madhya Pradesh but also in the centre.

There is no change visible in the state with their (BJP) government in the centre for 10 years and in Madhya Pradesh for so many consecutive years.

According to the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, women and girls are facing maximum injustice here. Unemployment has increased on a large scale and the unemployed are continuously increasing, both in figures and in ground reality, he added.

When inflation increases, unemployment increases and injustice increases, then Samajwadi people are there to provide an alternative for it and they will remain among the public. We hope that the Samajwadi Party will win more seats this time in MP, he added.

Meanwhile, the SP leader also said that Samajwadi Party had been contesting elections for the last many years in MP. Once there was a time when elections were contested here under the leadership of Netaji (late Mulayam Singh Yadav), a large number of Samajwadi MLAs had won.

Last time also, when Samajwadi Party contested elections, one MLA from our party was elected and in many places party candidates performed well.

Speaking about BJP's ticket distribution in the state, Yadav asked. The biggest question is, will the BJP give 33 percent place to the women working in its party in the upcoming list of candidates for MP polls?

If they are not giving then the women's reservation bill which they recently brought in the parliament is a big betrayal to women.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

