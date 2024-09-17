Sitaram Rasoi To Provide Food To 800 Families During Pitru Paksha

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sitaram Rasoi plans to feed more than 800 families during pitru paksha. The organisation has been maintaining this tradition for over 20 years. The organisation has planned to prepare a special dish to serve during these 15 days. According to sources in the organisation, food will be distributed among the poor and Brahmins on the basis of bookings. The organisers said that they would provide food to 800 families in Sagar and its nearby areas.

Secretary to Sitaram Rasoi Prakash Choubey said the organisation distributes food to the poor and the elderly people free of cost throughout the year. They make some special arrangements during Pitru Paksha when more than 60 families perform Shraddha Samskar of their ancestors, Choubey said. Five Brahmins from Sanskrit Vidyalaya and 150 others will be provided with food daily during this period. Those who stay abroad, in other states and cannot come to Sagar can perform Shraddha Samskar through Sitaram Rasoi.

Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) gave a certificate to Sitaram Rasoi for providing high-quality food. The organisation has been receiving contributions from different states in the country and abroad. People from Gujarat, Delhi, Indore and various other towns performed Shraddha of their ancestors through the organisation. To perform the rituals, people come to Sagar with their families and give food to Brahmins and the poor.

Choubey said that there would be Panchmahabali dishes meant for cow, dog, crow, ants and for those who have left for the other world. The members of Sitaram Rasoi say, “Nobody should go to bed on an empty stomach.” Rasoi supplies food to those who live in temples, railway stations, bus stands and Dharmashalas. It spends Rs 50 lakh every year to feed people. The money spent during Pitrapaksh is received through donations. The organisation also provides food to the poor in the district hospital and Bundelkhand Medical College in the evening daily.