Shooting is my destiny, says Olympian Manu Bhaker

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The young shooting prodigy and Olympian Manu Bhaker who won gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 at the age of 16, has now set target on gold medal at the next Olympics. Bhaker, 21, who loves to groove on Punjabi and Hindi music is in Bhopal to take part in International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup. Bhaker who hails from Haryana spoke about her achievements, hobbies and ambitions. Excerpts

You tried several sports before shooting. What drew you to shooting?

I never planned to take up shooting, it was all destiny. I started shooting at the age of 14. I was just trying out different sports. I played karate, kabaddi and many other sports. The thing that hooked me to shooting was transparency in this sport.

What all a shooter goes through, physically and mentally?

Shooting is a mental sport because it requires focus and patience. Our matches are long. Remaining focused and keeping patience all the time is difficult. Staying away from distractions during before and after performance is most difficult part. It is more mentally challenging. Physically, the main issue is the long hours but we train for them.

Do you think women are safe in sports, especially shooting?

In shooting, I have never heard or seen about any such things (sexual abuse). So, I can proudly say that shooting is very safe for women. We even have many workshops and meetings regarding this. We have women coaches everywhere. All the wrestlers who raised their voices (against sexual abuse) are accomplished athletes. So, if they have faced something, officials should look into it.

Apart from shooting, who is Manu Bhaker as a person?

Shooting has been a huge part of my life. I can’t imagine my life without shooting. Apart from it, I like skating, painting, reading and driving but shooting is always on the top of my list.

You’ve already won many major medals in shooting. What’s next?

Next on my list is winning Asian games, World Championships and Olympics.

What’s one thing you would like to change about the sports culture of our country?

I feel there are many senior athletes who are doing well but don’t get sponsorships or monetary help. Every athlete who is playing well should get financial assistance and support. Yes, there are schemes but more athletes should get financial benefits if they’re playing well.

