Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Gopal Bhargava, Imarti Devi take oath as Cabinet Ministers

In the new cabinet, 7 old faces from the existing cabinet and 9 new faces will be given the opportunity. Keeping in mind the Scindia's team, 9 will be formed from Scindia camp while 3 will be from saffron turned MLAs.

Here is the list of the cabinet members of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's new Cabinet:

1. Gopal Bhargava

2. Bhupendra Singh

3. Yashodhara Raje Scindia

4. Vijay Shah

5. Jagdish Deora

6. Brijendra Pratap Singh

7. Faith Multicolor

8. Prem Singh Patel

9. Inder Singh Parmar

10. Usha Thakur

11. Om Prakash Saklecha

12. Bharat Singh Kushwaha

13. Ramkishore Kanvere

14. Mohan Yadav

15. Arvind Bhadoriya

16. Ram Khilwan Patel

From Scindia camp

1. Mahendra Singh Sisodia

2. Prabhuram Chaudhary

3. Pradyuman Singh Tomar

4. Imrati Devi

5. Rajyavardhan Singh

6. Ops Bhadauria

7. Girraj Dandotia

8. Suresh Dhakad (Rathkheda)

9. Brijendra Singh Yadav

From Congress to BJP

1. Hardeep Singh Dung

2. Bisahulal Singh

3. Andal Singh Kansana

From old faces, there was no consensus on Paras Jain, Gaurishankar Bisen, Rampal Singh, Rajendra Shukla, Sanjay Pathak, Jalam Singh Patel and Surendra Patwa.

BJP sources say that the issue of the post of the Speaker and Deputy Chief Minister along with the Cabinet has not been resolved. Shivraj Singh wants former Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava to be the Speaker of the Assembly, but the agreement is not being reached. If Bhargava was made a minister, then Sitasaran Sharma could be re-elected as Speaker.

Till the appointment of two deputy chief ministers, there is no coordination between the power and the organization. Sources say that the High Command has given the state leadership the option of making Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silavat and Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra as Deputy Chief Minister from the Scindia camp, but this could not be agreed.