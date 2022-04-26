Shivpuri: 2 women die after mine collapse during digging out soil

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two women died after a mine collapsed during they were digging out its soil in Shivpuri district on Monday evening, police said.

According to Bamor Kala police station in charge Punit Bajpai, the incident occurred near a canal of the Sular river. The two women along with some others had gone there to dig up the soil.

During digging, they went deep into the cave-shaped mine which later collapsed on them. As soon as the incident occurred, the fellow women raised an alarm following which the villagers rushed to the spot.

They took out the two women from the debris. One of them died on the spot whereas another woman died during undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:06 PM IST