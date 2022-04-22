Shivpuri: Man kills father as he asks to wake up early

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his father as he asked him to wake up early in Shiv colony under the limits of Kotwali police station in Shivpuri district, police said on Friday.

The dead person was identified as Rameshwar Dayal Sharma (65). He was living on rent along with his son in the Shiv Colony. The accused, Upendra Sharma works as a salesman in an agency of the city.

According to reports, Rameshwar used to wake up early and used to perform worship. He was trying to convince his son to follow the same routine. On Friday morning, Rameshwar tried to wake up his son as usual. Following which Upendra got heated and slit Rameshwar’s throat with a sharp edge weapon (Knife).

After that Upendra attacked him multiple times and he died on the spot. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot, sent the body for post mortem and arrested the accused.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed the crime. He told police that he worked as a salesman and he got very tired. He wanted to complete his sleep but his deceased father used to wake him up early. Following which he got angry and killed him.

