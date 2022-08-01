Shivpuri: 1 elderly person dies, 7, including 5 cops sustain injuries after minister's pilot vehicle hits car

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man died and seven others, including five policemen, sustained injuries after the pilot vehicle accompanying sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia hit a car in Shivpuri on Monday.

The incident occurred near Kali Pahadi area, around 65 kilometres from the district headquarters, at around 4 pm when the minister was going to Shivpuri from Jhansi.

According to Karaira police station official Satish Singh Chouhan, the dead person was identified as Hargovind Parihar and he was sitting under a tree. Besides, five policemen in the pilot vehicle and two occupants of the car were injured and they were admitted to a nearby hospital.

