Shivpuri: 1 elderly person dies, 7, including 5 cops sustain injuries after minister's pilot vehicle hits car

The incident occurred near Kali Pahadi area, around 65 kilometres from the district headquarters, at around 4 pm when the minister was going to Shivpuri from Jhansi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man died and seven others, including five policemen, sustained injuries after the pilot vehicle accompanying sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia hit a car in Shivpuri on Monday.

According to Karaira police station official Satish Singh Chouhan, the dead person was identified as Hargovind Parihar and he was sitting under a tree. Besides, five policemen in the pilot vehicle and two occupants of the car were injured and they were admitted to a nearby hospital.

