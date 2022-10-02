Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Courses in optometry, ophthalmic assistance at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Courses in optometry and ophthalmic assistance commenced at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar recently. Its orientation session was organised at the hospital on Saturday. 

Chairman of hospital, Siddh Bhauji, hospital consultant Col Dr Madan Deshpandey, academic head Dr Hemant Sinha, Medical Director Dr Prerna Upadhyay, Managing Trustee LC Janiyani and the students were present on the occasion.

The orientation programme commenced with the address of Siddh Bhauji who stated that the students should respect and take care of their parents specially in old age. He added that students should also take care of animals and birds. He said that serving the elderly as well as the animals brings happiness to life. 

This was followed by Colonel Deshpandey’s address, who said that the students who have recently enrolled in the institution are lucky to be under the guidance of Siddh Bhauji. He further stated that medical students should have patience and sympathy. Thereafter, he also laid emphasis on use of English language and knowledge of computers. 

Towards the end of the orientation programme, Managing Trustee LC Janiyani said that Sant Hirdaram Sahib used to regard the doctors as the representatives of God. He added that optometrists are the doctors’ assistants. Wrapping up the statements, he said that optometry is such a course that requires immense concentration and hard work. 

