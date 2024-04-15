Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Lok Sabha election and said that the manifesto was in English as well, so he (Rahul) can read it.

Earlier on Sunday, after the BJP released its election manifesto, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that two words "inflation and unemployment" were missing in promises made in the poll document.

"BJP's Sankalp Patra is a historical document. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and his work are a guarantee in this country. The Sankalp Patra is in Hindi, English and local language as well. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand Hindi, if he had read English he would have understood that there is a column which mentions about youth, employment and inflation. What can we say to Rahul Gandhi? We can only advise him that the Sankalp Patra is also in English and he can read it," Patel said.

On Sunday, the Congress leader posted on X, "Two words are missing from BJP's manifesto and Narendra Modi's speech - inflation and unemployment. BJP does not even want to discuss the most important issues related to people's lives."

Meanwhile, coming down to Congress's manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, the minister further said, "The people of India Alliance have been in the government in state and in the centre. They should give an example, if they have done something. We are proud that if we are giving a guarantee then it is a confidence in the work of our leader. We have a history of ten years, without history people do not believe and history is with us. We also have the vision of a far-sighted leader as to how India of 2047 will be, which the country is watching. But the country will not listen to those who talk about mere imagination and greed. You will have to compare, we are ready for comparison."

Expressing confidence in the victory of the INDIA bloc, Rahul Gandhi further added on X, "INDIA's plan is very clear - recruitment for 30 lakh posts and a permanent job of Rs 1 lakh to every educated youth. This time the youth is not going to fall into the trap of Modi, now he will strengthen the hands of Congress and bring an 'employment revolution' in the country." Besides, reacting to Rahul Gandhi's helicopter being checked by election commission officials, the BJP leader said that it was the right of the Election Commission. Even if his vehicle is going, the Election Commission has the right to stop it and investigate.

"This is the right of the Election Commission. Even if my vehicle is going, the Election Commission has the right to stop it and investigate. Even when I was a minister in the Centre, I used to behave like this. No one should associate this with respect. Following the rules is the first job of responsible people and they must do it," he said.

The Election Commission in the country has this right and no one is above it in the election system of the country, the minister added.

The Helicopter through which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu was checked by the Election Commission's Flying Squad officials in Nilgiris on Monday.