 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' Will Address Needs Of All Sections Of Society, Hails CM Yadav (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' Will Address Needs Of All Sections Of Society, Hails CM Yadav (WATCH)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' Will Address Needs Of All Sections Of Society, Hails CM Yadav (WATCH)

CM Mohan Yadav said that the Vachan Patra was crafted considering suggestion from the masses, for which suggestion boxes were placed at 1100 spots in Madhya Pradesh lone.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hailing BJP's 'Vachan Patra' released by PM Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the manifesto will speed up development across the country.

At the party office on Monday, during the unveiling of the Sankalp Patra, CM Yadav emphasised the vast potential within agriculture and fisheries sectors in Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted that the comprehensive Sankalp Patra addresses the needs of every section of society, with special consideration given to the welfare of farmers and the armed forces.

"For instance, there are vast opportunities in tourism sector including in Ujjain. The medical tourism has opened a new path," CM Yadav said.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections: Why Is PM Modi Hesitating To Visit Nath's Bastion Chhindwara?
article-image

He said that the Vachan Patra was crafted considering suggestion from the masses, for which suggestion boxes were placed at 1100 spots in Madhya Pradesh lone. The idea of covering senior citizens above 70 years age under Ayushman scheme was given by Madhya Pradesh's citizens.

Read Also
MP: Weak Candidates Of BJP Counting On Modi
article-image

Highlighting the important features of 'Sankalp Patra', he told  Prime Minister Narendra Yadav has won the faith of entire world and provided a new identity to the country. The Sankalp Patra vouches to develop satellite towns and this idea is also going to work for Madhya Pradesh. For instance, Sehore township will get developed along with Bhopal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' Will Address Needs Of All Sections Of Society,...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' Will Address Needs Of All Sections Of Society,...

MP Shocker! Bahus Gang Up, Beat Their Mom-In-Law To Death; Son Cheers; Horrific Pics Go Viral

MP Shocker! Bahus Gang Up, Beat Their Mom-In-Law To Death; Son Cheers; Horrific Pics Go Viral

MP: Congress Extends Support To AIFB Nominee RB Prajapati In Khajuraho LS Seat

MP: Congress Extends Support To AIFB Nominee RB Prajapati In Khajuraho LS Seat

Bhopal: Partially-Naked Body Of Faridabad Woman Found In Hotel, Two Held

Bhopal: Partially-Naked Body Of Faridabad Woman Found In Hotel, Two Held

Bhopal: Simhastha 2028 Expected To Attract Around 12 Cr Pilgrims

Bhopal: Simhastha 2028 Expected To Attract Around 12 Cr Pilgrims