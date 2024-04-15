Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' Will Address Needs Of All Sections Of Society, Hails CM Yadav (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hailing BJP's 'Vachan Patra' released by PM Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the manifesto will speed up development across the country.

At the party office on Monday, during the unveiling of the Sankalp Patra, CM Yadav emphasised the vast potential within agriculture and fisheries sectors in Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted that the comprehensive Sankalp Patra addresses the needs of every section of society, with special consideration given to the welfare of farmers and the armed forces.

"For instance, there are vast opportunities in tourism sector including in Ujjain. The medical tourism has opened a new path," CM Yadav said.

#WATCH | Bhopal: On BJP Lok Sabha election Manifesto, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "It says about increasing the tourism... Madhya Pradesh has a lot of scope in tourism... There are many countries in the world where the economy runs on tourism. We also have the possibility… pic.twitter.com/rruMKRIizd — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 15, 2024

He said that the Vachan Patra was crafted considering suggestion from the masses, for which suggestion boxes were placed at 1100 spots in Madhya Pradesh lone. The idea of covering senior citizens above 70 years age under Ayushman scheme was given by Madhya Pradesh's citizens.

Highlighting the important features of 'Sankalp Patra', he told Prime Minister Narendra Yadav has won the faith of entire world and provided a new identity to the country. The Sankalp Patra vouches to develop satellite towns and this idea is also going to work for Madhya Pradesh. For instance, Sehore township will get developed along with Bhopal.