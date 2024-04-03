MP: Weak Candidates Of BJP Counting On Modi

Anita Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few candidates of the BJP look weaker than their rivals in the Congress in some seats.

The weak candidates are counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state party organisation is putting more strength in these constituencies, and only Modi’s name is being mentioned during the electioneering.

The BJP is making a fresh strategy for these seats.

BJP candidate from Rajgarh Rodmal Nagar is facing former chief minister Digvijaya Singh (Congress), Anita Chouhan (BJP) taking on Kantilal Bhuria (Congress) in Ratlam, Darshan Singh Choudhary (BJP) confronting Sanjay Sharma (Congress) in Hoshangabad, Rajesh Mishra (BJP) facing Kamleshwar Patel (Congress) Sidhi and Vivek Sahu (BJP) encountering Nakul Nath (Congress) in Chhindwara.

In these constituencies, the ruling party candidates seem weaker than their rivals.

Apart from these constituencies, Congress candidates Shivmangal Singh Tomar in Morena and Bharat Singh Kushwaha in Gwalior are likely to give a tough time to their rivals.

Because of the popularity of the Congress candidates, the local leaders of the BJP look worried. This information has reached the party’s state organisation.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops in Chhindwara, and senior leaders are being deployed in other seats.

The BJP is seeking votes in the name of Modi. The weak candidates have been told to focus on the Prime Minister.

The BJP’s central leaders also plan to visit these seats, and this is the reason why Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Sidhi.

Party’s state in-charge Satish Upadhyay held a meeting with the party workers in Hoshangabad.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and party’s state president VD Sharma are also paying attention to these seats where BJP candidates are considered weaker than their rivals.