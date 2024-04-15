MP Breaking: Police Conduct Search At Ex-CM Kamal Nath's Residence In Chhindwara 3 Days Ahead Of Voting; Visuals Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police knocked on the doors of former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Kamal Nath's residence in Chhindwara on Monday afternoon.

Piyush Babele, media adviser to Kamal Nath, confirmed that a team of police reached the senior Congress leader's residence to conduct a search.

KK Mishra, media adviser to PCC Chief Madhya Pradesh, shared the video on Twitter, showing a huge team of police entering the campus of Congress senior leader Kamal Nath's residence in Chhindwara.

Taking to X, Mishra captioned the video, "After the unsuccessful raids without a search warrant at the house of Congress MLA Nilesh Uikey ji, police conducted searches at the residence of Kamal Nath.

"What is the BJP afraid of ? We are neither afraid of the British nor will we be afraid of their followers; forget about the police; send even the army before the elections. We will win."

तमाम हथकंडे अपनाने के बाद भी पराजय के भय से भाजपा और कितना गिरेगी ?



रविवार को छिन्दवाड़ा में कांग्रेस विधायक नीलेश उईके जी के घर व अन्य स्थानों पर बिना सर्च वारंट के मारे गये असफल छापों के बाद आज हमारे नेता @OfficeOfKNath जी के निवास पर पुलिस का छापा?



*चोर की दाढ़ी में तिनका*… pic.twitter.com/NjxEXjywTY — KK Mishra (@KKMishraINC) April 15, 2024

The action has raised questions on the increasing number of raids and searches by police and other investigative agencies at opposition leaders' premises right ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Similarly, on Sunday, a team of police and excise team raided the residence and other premises of Congress MLA Nilesh Uikey from Pandhurna ST seat in Chhindwara. The search followed a complaint againt Uikey regarding hording illicit liquor and cash to influence the voters.

Notably, Chhindwara seat, known as Nath's bastion, goes to polling on April 19. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats, baring Chhindwara.