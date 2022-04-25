SAI beat Ghumanhera on Day 3 of HI Junior Women Academy National C'ship

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): SAI-Academy, Salute Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won their respective pool matches on the third day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 here on Monday.

In Pool A, SAI Academy beat Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 15-0. Captain Tanuja Toppo (3', 10', 14') and Karuna Minz (33', 34', 38') struck a hattrick each, Binati Minz (23', 30'), Nisha Dadel (26', 48') and Jyoti Xaxa (28', 47') scored a brace each, while Himanshi (5'), Mahima Rawat (15') and Sonali Ekka (22') also registered their names in the scoresheet for SAI-Academy in the first match of the day.

In the second match of the day in Pool D, Salute Hockey Academy beat Jai Bharat Hockey Academy riding on a brace by Tamanna (6', 21') to finish on top at the end of the group stage matches. In Pool B, HIM Academy were declared 5-0 winners after Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta forfeited the match. Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh also forfeited their Pool C match on Monday, handing Anantapur Sports Academy a default 5-0 win.

In another Pool C match, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 8-1. Captain Anmolpreet Kaur (5', 51'), Prabhjot Kaur (7', 48'), Sanna (3'), Saina Samal (29'), Rajdeep Kaur (37'), Namneet Kaur (45') scored for Roundglass Hockey Club Academy, while Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur's lone goal was struck by Kudrat in the 39th minute.

The Pool D game between Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy and SGPC Hockey Academy was cancelled. The quarter-finals of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh will be played on Tuesday.

