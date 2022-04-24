Gwalior: BJP SC Morcha members asked to focus at booth level

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Putting the house in order for forthcoming assembly polls 2023, the BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha has instructed members to activate booth level team in the state. Its state executive body meeting was held in Gwalior on Sunday.

National BJP SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, stat Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, PHED minister Tulsi Silawat, state BJP SC Morcha president Dr Kailash Jathav and others were present in the meeting.

According to party sources, it is an exercise to put the house in order for forthcoming assembly elections in 2023. But party leaders who attended the meeting said it was routine meeting of SC Morcha.

In 2018 elections, the BJP suffered considerable losses in its support base in SC and ST communities. Of the 82 reserved seats, it bagged 34 seats – 18 SC and 16 ST seats. This was down from 59 reserved seats it won in 2013 elections - 31 ST and 28 SC seats.

State BJP SC Morcha president Dr Kailash Jathav said, “We have been instructed to be active at block and booth level. We have strong unit working at district level, block level and even booth level but there is need to activate teams to work in a better and an effective way.”

