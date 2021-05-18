Sagar: Municipal corporation immerses mortal remains of Covid patients in Narmada river as families avoid ritual

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Municipal Corporation has taken up a pious cause of facilitating a respectful final journey to deceased Covid patients.

The authorities on Tuesday immersed mortal remains of 20 Covid patients in Narmada river. The Corporation took this decision as family members of Covid victims did not visit cremation ground to collect mortal remains and immerse them for final journey as per Hindu rituals.

According to Sagar Municipal Corporation officials, the bodies of Covid victims are cremated as per Covid protocol.

“We collect mortal remains, placed them in crematorium store room and waited for family members of victims to come and collect. It’s been more than a month but family members of 20 victims did not approach,” Sagar municipal commissioner RP Ahirwar said.

So, the Corporation went a step further. “As family members did not come, we decided to offer mortal remains to Narmada river as per Hindu rituals,” he said.

A team of five municipal corporation officials took the mortal remains to Barman Ghat in Narsinghpur district. “We arranged a priest who completed rituals and mortal remains were immersed,” Ahirwar said, adding that this practice will continue in future.