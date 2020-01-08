RSS, BJP trying to promote fascism in country: Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Launching a tirade against RSS and BJP, the former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said that their leaders were misleading the nation on many issues and trying to promote fascist agenda in the country.

RSS had burnt the Tricolour and BJP wants to divide the country and promote fascism, alleged the veteran Congress leader while addressing Seva Dal 10-day training camp, here on Wednesday. “Rooted in the ideology of Hitler and Mussolini, the BJP and RSS wants to rule the state the help of lathi,” said the former CM.

Attacking the Sangh, the Congress leader said that RSS does not respect the Tricolour as for them their own saffron flag represents the nation.

Rubbishing the claim of the BJP that Syama Prasad Mukherjee resigned from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru ministry protesting the Kashmir issue, Singh said that Mukherjee had supported the Kashmir policy of Pt Nehru. He had given his resignation protesting Nehru and Liyakat treaty, he claimed.

Stating that right wing group was making and appointing fake Shankrachrya and insulting the religion, Singh alleged “RSS and BJP had given the title of Shankracharya to one of the terrorist”.

Addressing the session, PCC president of Chhattisgarh PL Punia said, “economic inequality is serious threat to the society and the Congress party has always tried to dissolve the inequality from the society.” The duel education system is not good for the Indian society, the Congress had set up Navodaya Vidyalaya and Central School like institution to bridge the gap in society.

The AICC general secretary K Raju and many others had addressed the training session.