Rooftop solar phase II subsidy scheme on anvil in Madhya Pradesh

Rooftop solar phase 11 subsidy scheme is coming soon for domestic consumers under the jurisdiction of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company limited.

Richa MajupuriaUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): The electricity department is going to come up with a rooftop solar phase II Subsidy Scheme shortly. All the necessary work on the scheme has been done and various kinds of modalities have been worked out.

A senior officer of the electricity department said to Free Press that a rooftop solar phase 11 subsidy scheme is coming soon for domestic consumers under the jurisdiction of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company limited.

Overall, subsidies would be provided to customers going to install solar roof top. It’s being said that this scheme will help in a great way in meeting the power demand.

Unlike Central power discom, other discoms would also be implementing the scheme in their areas respectively.

An officer who knows about the development of the scheme said that in a couple of days, the scheme would be unveiled. Till then, everything regarding the scheme is being kept a tight secret. He however confirmed that various provisions of the scheme have been worked out and final touches are being given to the scheme. Until the scheme does not get launched, efforts are being made that everything regarding the scheme remains a tight closed affair.

In the meantime, electricity customers are excited about the roof top solar phase 2 Scheme as they are eager to know what kind of subsidy they will be getting under the scheme and vice versa. The website of central power discom is flashing the curtain message of the scheme on its website, infusing curiosity among the electricity consumers.

