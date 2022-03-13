e-Paper Get App
Rewa: Rs 20 lakh recovered at Lok Adalat

FP News Service
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh East Zone Power Distribution Company recovered an amount of Rs 20 lakh from the power consumers at Lok Adalat held on Saturday in Rewa.

The money was recovered under Section 135 and 126 (stealing electricity, billing waiver).

The superintendent engineer IK Tripathi, executive engineer Abhishek Shukla, RP Mishra, Pravartan DK Singh, DS Thakur and Anil Khatri were present at the Lok Adalat.

Cases from distribution centre Chorhata, Sirmaur, Baikunthpur, Hinauta, Manganwa, Gangev, Gudh, Govinggarh and Badarao were resolved at the Lok Adalat.

