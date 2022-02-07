Rewa: Galwan valley martyr Deepak Singh’s wife to join Indian Army as officer

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of martyr soldier Deepak Singh will join Indian Army. She has passed the Combined Defense Service (CDS) examinations.

The 29-year-old Rekha, who was an NCC cadet, has been selected after a five-day SSB interview (Services Selection Board Interview) recently held in Allahabad.

Now Rekha will undergo Pre-Service Training (OTA) in Chennai and then she will be commissioned as an Indian military officer.

Deepak Singh, a resident of Farenda village in Rewa district, was posted with 16th Battalion of the Bihar Regiment on the rank of Naik. He was serving as a medical assistant.

Deepak had reached to save the soldiers who were injured during the expulsion of Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh.

While Deepak was rescuing his teammates, Chinese soldiers started pelting stones. Deepak sustained head injuries in the incident. However, he did not care about his injury and continued his rescue works. He saved lives of at least 30 soldiers.

He later died during treatment at a military hospital. Around 20 soldiers including Deepak lost their lives in the clash that broke between Indian troop and Chinese on June 15, 2020.

President Ram Nath Kovind had awarded Deepak with the Veer Chakra posthumously in November last year. His wife Rekha Singh had received the honor on behalf of her martyr husband.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 03:12 PM IST