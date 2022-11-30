Raveena Tandon shares Bhopal moments on Instagram

Film actor Raveena Tandon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Raveena Tandon has uploaded video clips on Instagram where she shares her feelings and experiences during her stay in state capital and titled it as Bhopal Diaries. She is seen eating samosas and riding a Scooty on the road of Bhopal wearing a saree on Tuesday. She is also seen taking an e-rickshaw ride with a covered face.

In the Instagram reel, the actor used Mohit Chauhan’s song Matargashti and showcases everything she did and what she loved in the city of lakes. Raveena shared the video and captioned it, “The joys of being in Bhopal, loving each moment - the people, the warmth. No one does hospitality and love as Bhopalis do.”

Actor Raveena Tandon is in Bhopal to shoot for her upcoming Hindi film, Patna Shukla, directed by Vivek Budakoti. It will feature Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal as lead characters.