e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRaveena Tandon shares Bhopal moments on Instagram

Raveena Tandon shares Bhopal moments on Instagram

In the Instagram reel, the actor used Mohit Chauhan’s song Matargashti and showcases everything she did and what she loved in the city of lakes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Film actor Raveena Tandon |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Raveena Tandon has uploaded video clips on Instagram where she shares her feelings and experiences during her stay in state capital and titled it as Bhopal Diaries. She is seen eating samosas and riding a Scooty on the road of Bhopal wearing a saree on Tuesday. She is also seen taking an e-rickshaw ride with a covered face.

In the Instagram reel, the actor used Mohit Chauhan’s song Matargashti and showcases everything she did and what she loved in the city of lakes. Raveena shared the video and captioned it, “The joys of being in Bhopal, loving each moment - the people, the warmth. No one does hospitality and love as Bhopalis do.”

Actor Raveena Tandon is in Bhopal to shoot for her upcoming Hindi film, Patna Shukla, directed by Vivek Budakoti. It will feature Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal as lead characters.

Read Also
RIP Vikram Gokhale: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and others mourn the veteran actor's death
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 23 MBA students of SHIM bag job offer at 1 point 1 solutions

Madhya Pradesh: 23 MBA students of SHIM bag job offer at 1 point 1 solutions

Madhya Pradesh: Eight-day NCC training camp concludes in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Eight-day NCC training camp concludes in Narmadapuram

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi has realised he has to go to temples, says Sadhvi Pragya

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi has realised he has to go to temples, says Sadhvi Pragya

Madhya Pradesh: Man shoots at brother over land dispute

Madhya Pradesh: Man shoots at brother over land dispute

Madhya Pradesh: Cops collar three cyber frauds, seize money, mobile phones

Madhya Pradesh: Cops collar three cyber frauds, seize money, mobile phones