Rampath Van Gaman Marg on is priority of state government: Minister Usha Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Culture, tourism and spirituality minister Usha Thakur said the development of the Rampath Van Gaman Marg is on the top priority of the state government.

The Rampath Van Gaman Marg will be completed in three phases. In the first phase, the sites of Kamadgiri Parikrama, in the second phase, the sites of 84 Koshi Parikrama of Chitrakoot, and, in the third phase, other important places of Rampath Van Gaman will be developed.

Thakur made the statement at a review meeting regarding eco-tourism, Mandakini Ghat and Rampath Van Gaman Yojana at Udyamita Vidyapeeth in Chitrakoot on Saturday.

The minister asked officials to prepare a detailed project report on the Rampath Van Gaman Marg after taking the opinions of local residents and saints. The collector should review the progress by holding a meeting of the departments concerned every 15 days.

At the meeting, Thakur was told that Rampath Van Gaman would start simultaneously from Chitrakoot and Amarkantak in the state. The proposed Rampath Van Gaman will start off at Chitrakoot and end at Amarkantak via Satna, Panna, Amanganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori and Shahdol. The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation has been made the agency of the Rampath Van Gaman development work.

In the first phase of the scheme, administrative approval for Rs 1 crore has been given by the spiritual department to prepare the feasibility report and DPR for the construction of the Rampath Van Gaman Marg. Also, Rs 50 lakh has been allotted as the first instalment, for which tenders have been invited.

Thakur inspected the proposed sites after the review meeting. During the inspection of Mandakani Ghat, she instructed officials to install railings for the safety of the general public and ensure regular cleaning of the ghats. She also directed that regular Ganga Shayan Aarti be arranged at Mandakini Ghat on the lines of the Ganga Shayan Aarti held in Uttar Pradesh.