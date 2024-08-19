 Raksha Bandhan 2024: Meet Muslim Women Who Have Been Tying Rakhi To Hindu Brothers For Decades
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Meet Muslim Women Who Have Been Tying Rakhi To Hindu Brothers For Decades

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Meet Muslim Women Who Have Been Tying Rakhi To Hindu Brothers For Decades

Dr Nikhat Saba Siddiqui, senior medical Officer at Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital, has been tying rakhi to Ajay Narang for past 40 years.

Updated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu festival of affection between sisters and brothers, recognises no religious boundaries. That is what a few Muslim women in the city prove. They have been tying rakhis to their Hindu brothers for decades. Excerpts of what they said.

40-year-old bond

Dr Nikhat Saba Siddiqui, senior medical Officer at Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital, has been tying rakhi to Ajay Narang for past 40 years. “It started when our families were next-door neighbours in a colony near Kamla Park. At the time, I was in Class 3 and he was a student of KG II. We knew no difference between each other’s homes,” she said. Now, they live far apart but their affection remains undiminished. Whenever Ajay has a health issue, Dr Nikhat is his first counsel. “During Covid-19 epidemic, my bhabhi (Narang’s wife) was admitted to my hospital. My colleagues were surprised by our family bond. What is this Hindu-Muslim thing we hear so much about, they wondered. I believe God has created us all,” she said.

Impressed by MP’s empathy

Samar Khan, director of Nirbhaya Shelter Home has been tying rakhi to Alok Sharma, Bhopal MP since 2015. The relationship began when Alok, during a visit to the Shelter Home for women run by Samar, realised that they were short on funds. “He took care of food for all the inmates and it was not a typical politician’s promise. He fulfilled it,” says Samar, who was impressed by his empathetic attitude. “Being a politician, on Raksha Bandhan Day, his house is crowded. An intimate function is held at his place on Janmashtami and I tie rakhi to him on that day.” she says. “What is rakhi? Just a thread. But it is stronger than the thickest chain that we can think of,” she added.

He found sister, finally

About 30 years back, Rubeena Amber, a homemaker with her banker husband, visited home of Deepak Sabharwal on Rakshabandhan. “Deepak, who was my husband’s colleague, said he missed not having a sister. Then I decided to tie rakhi to him and that continues till date,” she says. Over the years, she travelled to Chhindwara, Seoni and other places wherever Deepak was posted on Rakshabandhan to tie rakhi to him. Now, he has retired and lives in Bhopal. “It never ever occurred to me that we belong to different religions. I tie rakhi to him with all the rituals and also get a gift,” she added.

Father insisted

Art teacher Huma Khan’s association with Rakhshabandhan began in 2007, when she tied rakhi to Vikas Kumar Koge, her senior at Hamidia College. And it continues. “My father, who passed away recently, was more enthusiastic than me. He used to buy coconut, handkerchiefs and sweets for the day and ensured that I visit my brother,” she said, adding, “I also tie rakhi to other Hindu artistes including Vinay, Hemant and Mahesh Pal who have no biological sisters.”

