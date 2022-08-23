e-Paper Get App

Rain woes: 200 BMC staffers pressed to restore civic amenities in Bhopal

Mayor Malti Rai visited four to five residential colonies including Pebble Bay, Misrod road.

Updated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Mayor Malti Rai interacting with the residents of Pebble Bay in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Joint rescue operation of the District administration and BMC continued on Tuesday even as Mayor Malti Rai visited four to five residential colonies including Pebble Bay, Misrod road and also took stock of the steps being taken to restore civic amenities following torrential rains in city .

Around 200 staffers of BMC have been pressed into service to restore the civic amenities disrupted due to torrential rain, said BMC Commissioner KVS Chaudhary. Mainly fallen trees were removed to clear the vehicular movement in various parts of the state capital, he added. Entire BMC teams are in the field to restore the services and drain the flood water, said the commissioner. The employees of the discom and electricity department were on their toes to restore power supply.

Collector Avinash Lavania and IG (rural)  Irshad Wali visited Berasia. People trapped in floods in different rural areas of the tehsil were rescued by joint teams of NDRF, SDRF and District Police Force throughout the night. On Monday, more than 200 people were shifted to the nearest relief centers in Hegoni, Janakpur and Laharpur of Berasia.

article-image

