'Provide LPG Facility To As Many Eligible Women As Possible At Concessional Rates,' Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the work of providing cooking gas at cheap prices should be done with full dedication and hard work, so that this facility can be made available to as many eligible women as possible. Prompt transfer of funds to the beneficiaries is proposed.

All necessary efforts should be made ensured. Just as attention was paid to the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana at the district level, work should be done to provide the benefit of the facility of subsidized LPG cylinder re-filling scheme with the same team spirit.

Chief Minister Chouhan was reviewing the registration work of women for providing LPG facility at concessional rates in the state from the District Collector through video conference from the Chief Minister’s residence.

Chief Minister Chouhan sought district wise information about this work and gave necessary instructions. Food Minister Bisahulal Singh, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and senior officials were present.

It may be noted that decision has been taken to provide LPG cylinders for Rs 450 to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the state.

To implement this decision, prescribed action is being taken by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Development in coordination with related agencies, oil companies and local administration.

After the women get the cylinder from the gas company at the selling price, the difference amount will be paid into their bank account. This amount will be borne by the state government.

Chief Minister Chouhan inaugurated the scheme from Tikamgarh on September 15 and got the application forms filled by some beneficiaries symbolically. On 17th September also, the work of getting the application forms of women filled was done at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Chouhan instructed the collectors that lakhs of families will get financial relief by getting the facility of LPG at low price. Registration of the women so that they are able to avail this benefit, is going on in the state.

It was told in the meeting that the necessary process is being completed along with details of bank accounts by collecting complete information of the women taking benefit of Ujjwala Yojana and those women who have not got the benefit of Ujjwala Yojana.

Necessary technical measures are also being worked out so that the family can benefit from having accounts in the name of a large number of men.

Chief Minister Chouhan, during the discussion with the districts through video conference, congratulated the collectors for the excellent work done in Panna, Sehore and some other districts and directed other districts to increase the pace of work, so that the transfer of funds can be completed as soon as possible.

Chief Minister Chouhan also gave instructions in the video conference regarding the implementation of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana at the district level and said that this work should be completed without the beneficiaries being subjected to any difficulty.

Chief Minister Chouhan instructed the farmers in the districts to ensure availability of fertilizers for Rabi crops. He also asked the affected farmers to assess the damage to crops at some places due to excessive rainfall and provide them the benefits of the provisions of Crop Insurance Scheme and RBC 6-4.

