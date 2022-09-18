PRARAMBH ends at Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management for Women

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The three-week long Student Induction Programme named, PRARAMBH, organised for the tenth batch of Integrated MBA course at Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management for Women ended on Wednesday. Traditional celebrations were organised on the final day in which cultural programmes portraying diversified culture of the country were presented.

The Student Induction Programme (SIP) was inaugurated in campus premises on August 24, 2022. The ceremony was led by Managing Director of the Institute, Hero Gyanchandani, Director of the institute, Dr Ashish Thakur, Shweta Keswani from Dreamz Global Education and Pramod Pandey of the Business Standard Team.

The orientation programme was aimed at making the recently-enrolled students feel comfortable, sensitising them towards their academic interests and instilling attributes for excellence among them. During the course of the three-week long orientation programme, sessions on human values, team building, interaction with industry experts were held.

Singing and dancing competitions were also held. This was followed by the prize distribution ceremony.