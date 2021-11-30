Postponement of NEET PG counseling: JUDA boycotts OPD, OT; resumes duty after 5 hours

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors boycotted Out-Patient Department (OPD) and OT on Monday as a mark of protest over postponement of NEET PG counselling. The medicos however resumed their duties after a 5 hours token strike. The emergency medical services remained unaffected during their as senior doctors took charge of the affairs at the government-run medical facilities.

Junior doctors in various medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh went on a token strike in response to nationwide call of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) to protest against postponement of NEET PG 2021 counselling by another four months.

Junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College, Jabalpur demonstrated over deferment of the counselling. Similarly, JUDA in other medical colleges too stage token strike in solidarity.

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) continued nationwide strike against repeated delays in NEET PG 2021 counselling as well as the admission process.

The protest was also observed to fast-track court proceedings on an urgent basis. JUDA has warned to escalate the protest if they do not receive any positive response.

Madhya Pradesh JUDA president Dr Arvind Meena† said, ìDoctors are protesting against the delay in NEET PG counselling and admissions. For the unversed, NEET PG is an exam in which existing doctors take part to pursue their postgraduate studies. Resident doctors who appear for the exams are waiting for the counselling through which admissions are given.î

He further informed that delay in NEET PG counselling, which was scheduled to begin on 25 October, is owing to a Supreme Court's order. A couple of days ago, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that counselling for the NEET PG medical courses would be postponed by four weeks†as it was reconsidering Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for determining the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category for reservations in admissions, said Meena.

He said, "The already overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation are fighting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been waiting patiently for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, the next court hearing scheduled for January 6."

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:21 AM IST