Politics in Madhya Pradesh, eyes are on Delhi

Bhopal: The second wave of the Covid-19 which has generated a lot of political heat in the state is not as simple as it looks to be. President of state Congress Kamal Nath is not such an inexperienced politician as would give emotional statements.
Nath is one of those mature leaders in Congress who understand the grassroots politics. The statements may have been issued in Madhya Pradesh, but his eyes are set on Delhi.
Nath, too, has left for Delhi after kicking up a storm in the state. Main political game is going on in Delhi. And it will surface in coming days. Significantly, Nath is playing an important role in it.
The Congress politics in MP is in the hands of Nath. There is none to challenge him after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the party.
Now that if the Congress returns to power in MP in 2023, Nath will become the chief minister. He is preparing grounds for 2023 as well as for 2024.
Sonia Gandhi is the acting president of the AICC. There is a demand for a full-time president of the Congress. It is not known whether Rahul Gandhi will be the party president. Those who are against the Gandhi family and those who are loyal to them are with Nath.
He may be a universally accepted face for the post of the party’s president. Against this background, Nath has hogged the limelight by opening a front against the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.
A man as astute as Nath knows it well when he has to take the right step. He knows well how to remain active in national politics as well as in state politics. This is the reason why he left behind other Congress leaders by making such controversial statements. The FIR has put Nath ahead of others in the party.
He may be a face of the opposition against the BJP in 2024. Nath is on good terms with all opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Stalin and Chandrababu Naidu. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the NDA government in the country. Therefore, Nath has played his cards well to draw benefits from the current situation.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)