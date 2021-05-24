Politics in Madhya Pradesh, eyes are on Delhi

Bhopal: The second wave of the Covid-19 which has generated a lot of political heat in the state is not as simple as it looks to be. President of state Congress Kamal Nath is not such an inexperienced politician as would give emotional statements.

Nath is one of those mature leaders in Congress who understand the grassroots politics. The statements may have been issued in Madhya Pradesh, but his eyes are set on Delhi.

Nath, too, has left for Delhi after kicking up a storm in the state. Main political game is going on in Delhi. And it will surface in coming days. Significantly, Nath is playing an important role in it.

The Congress politics in MP is in the hands of Nath. There is none to challenge him after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the party.

Now that if the Congress returns to power in MP in 2023, Nath will become the chief minister. He is preparing grounds for 2023 as well as for 2024.