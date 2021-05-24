Bhopal: To open or not to open Uncertainty looms large in the traders' community

BHOPAL: This was the first day after the high-level meeting of DME minister Vishwas Sarang regarding the graded unlocking of the state capital on Monday. Uncertainty looms large on the market as there are no clear guidelines for one week so peopleóespecially among the tradersí communityóare in confusion over whether they have to open or not in view of the execution of the multi-pronged strategy to control the number of corona cases.
Traffic was as usual in the Old City. There was no improvement as even after the lockdown, traffic jam-like conditions prevailed at Chetak Bridge and the Old City.
The police were stricter in the markets, preventing traders from opening their shops. Even in Dawa Bazaar, if traders were spotted transporting items without any documents, they were fined.
However, Thok Bazaar was opened as it is opened three days a weekóon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As usual, Thok Bazar was opened for loading and unloading but police teams were deployed there for messaging traders not to open shops.
In fact, the administration has to implement the strategy for one week to minimise corona cases in the state capital with identification of zonesóRed, Orange and Green.
What will happen tomorrow?
"Today, we opened Thok Bazaar, but the police looked more strict while messaging traders not to open shops. So, from tomorrow, we canít say what the scene in the market will be. Today, the retailers purchased the items. Itís a matter of one week and, if people donít get their grocery items, itíll be a big problem in the state capital. However, we have to cooperate with the administration for one week in pandemic times."- Anupam Agrawal, general secretary, Thok Bazaar Vyapari Mandal
No leniency for one week
"If shops are opened, action will be taken against them. Thereíll no leniency for one week in the state capital. People have to adhere to the protocols and instructions of the administration."- ADM Sandip Karkatta
