Bhopal: To open or not to open Uncertainty looms large in the traders' community

BHOPAL: This was the first day after the high-level meeting of DME minister Vishwas Sarang regarding the graded unlocking of the state capital on Monday. Uncertainty looms large on the market as there are no clear guidelines for one week so peopleóespecially among the tradersí communityóare in confusion over whether they have to open or not in view of the execution of the multi-pronged strategy to control the number of corona cases.

Traffic was as usual in the Old City. There was no improvement as even after the lockdown, traffic jam-like conditions prevailed at Chetak Bridge and the Old City.