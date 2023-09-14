 PM Modi's Idol Installed In Madhya Pradesh Temple
PM Modi's Idol Installed In Madhya Pradesh Temple

Notably, this temple marks the first of its kind in India to house a statue of PM Narendra Modi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A temple now houses a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gwalior. This temple already had statues of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia. Devotees visit the temple every morning and evening to offer prayers to these leaders.

Situated at Satyanarayan Tekri in Gwalior, the statue of PM Narendra Modi is about one and a half feet tall and was crafted by renowned sculptor Pramod Vishwakarma. Notably, this temple marks the first of its kind in India to house a statue of PM Narendra Modi.

Read Also
Bhopal: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex Worth Rs 49k Crore
article-image

Vijay Singh Chauhan, the National President of the All India Youth Orator Forum, highlighted that on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, they have honored the Prime Minister by installing his statue in the temple.

He also emphasized that leaders like Atal Ji, Vijayaraje Scindia, and PM Modi have elevated the status of the Hindi language on the global stage by delivering speeches in Hindi during their foreign visits. Hence, this temple serves as a place where admirers pay their respects to these leaders and their commitment to the Hindi language.

Read Also
Bhopal: PM Modi Hails Bina Petrochemical Project As Development Booster Of Madhya Pradesh
article-image

