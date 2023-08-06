PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of 34 Railway Stations In MP Via Video Conferencing

Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment for 508 stations of the country and 34 stations of Madhya Pradesh under the Amrit Bharat station scheme through video conferencing on Sunday. These include 11 stations of Bhopal Railway Division including Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh) station. These stations will be redeveloped with a cost of ₹235 crore. Meanwhile, the redevelopment cost of all the 34 railway stations of Madhya Pradesh is ₹982 crore.

Special arrangements were made for the program at Sant Hirdaram Nagar station in the state capital where Governor Mangubhai Patel also participated. Patel's address took place before the Prime Minister's program began. The Governor said, “The country is moving towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has given many gifts to the state in the rail sector. We are grateful to him on behalf of the general public.”

During the program, a short film on the Amrit Bharat Project started across the country was shown along with cultural programs by school children.

CM Chouhan Joined The Program From Vidisha

Vidisha and Ganjbasoda railway stations of Bhopal division are also included in the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the program from Vidisha railway station.

On this occasion, Chouhan said that the budget of Madhya Pradesh has increased by 21.5 percent in the last one year. During the Congress regime, the state used to get Rs 632 crore every year. Now Madhya Pradesh has got Rs 13 thousand 607 crore for rail development this year.

Bhopal Division Stations Included In The Scheme

Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Itarsi, Guna, Ganjbasoda, Biaora, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Ruthiyai, Banapura, Vidisha, Narmadapuram and Harda stations of Bhopal Railway Division have also been included in the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

