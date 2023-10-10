CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and State Congress Chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday took a jibe at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that public of the state would soon bid adieu to CM Chouhan, who had destroyed the state in the last 18 years.

Speaking to media over the announcement of assembly polls date, Nath said, " Now the time has come when the machine of lies and announcements is going to be shut. The people of Madhya Pradesh will bid adieu to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who made MP a 'Choupat Pradesh' in the last 18 years. There is no doubt that the people of Madhya Pradesh are suffering and every section is unhappy. The Bharatiya Janata Party and CM Chouhan have also realised this." Meanwhile, when asked about CM Chouhan claiming that he is going to return to power again in the state, Nath said what could CM Chouhan say? He (Chouhan) could not say that they were losing, everyone should sit at home. He has no other solution.

Reacting to the BJP's fourth list of candidates in which 24 state cabinet ministers, including the CM has been fielded for the forthcoming polls, the congress leader said, "Ministers have been fielded, it is good. What these ministers have done in their constituencies is clearly visible and now the people will answer them and remove them from their positions." He further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party itself should decide by how many seats it would lose this election. They could field anyone, it was certain that they would lose. The voters of Madhya Pradesh recognized them well and now CM Chouhan's announcement machine and lie machine have stopped.

Earlier, CM Chouhan claimed that the BJP was all set for elections and they had the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All workers would work hard and he was certain that BJP would get its biggest victory this time in the state.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all the five states. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement of poll dates at a press conference in New Delhi. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates in these states.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 percent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.6 per cent.

Nonetheless, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority after the resignations of some MLAs belonging to a faction led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

