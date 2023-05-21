Pedal for Change: Bhopal Cyclothon under UN Road Safety Week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 cyclists took part in Bhopal Cyclothon to promote a sustainable transport system under UN Road Safety Week in the city on Saturday.

The cyclists included school students and senior citizens. The event was organised by National Centre for Human Settlements and Environment, Consumer Voice Delhi, Help Box Foundation and Bhopal Cycle Riders Group. The aim of the cyclothon was to promote sustainable transport system, particularly for pedestrians, cyclists and children.

The rally was flagged off by ACP Police Sushil Kumar Tiwari, who appreciated the initiative and imparted road safety tips to the participants.