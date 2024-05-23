 Passenger, Out To Fill Water Bottle, Falls In Gap Between Moving Train & Platform While Trying To Board; 2 Other Die Due To Heat Stroke At Gwalior Railway Station
The situation has become life-threatening as this extreme heat is proving fatal in the Gwalior Chambal region.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three deaths were reported at Gwalior Railway Station within 24 hours on Thursday. Of which, two are said to be due to heat stroke.

So much for a bottle of water

A 75-year-old woman named Sheshikala, who was travelling in the general coach of a summer special train, got off at platform number 2 to get water. As the train started moving, she attempted to board the moving train.

During this attempt, she lost her balance and fell between the platform and the train. The woman was taken to JAH Trauma Centre, where doctors declared her dead after examination. The woman was travelling with a group to Rishikesh for a Ganga bath. The GRP has registered a case.

Deadly Heat Stroke

In another incident, a passenger collapsed and died on the spot outside platform number one. The family members reported that they had come to Gwalior for his treatment. It is suspected that the death was caused by a heat stroke. There was a half-hour dispute between the GRP and Padav police station over taking possession of the body. Eventually, the Padav police took the body. Station in-charge Ila Tandon stated that the family did not file any reports.

Unidentified body found

In a third incident, the body of an elderly passenger was found near the new foot-over bridge at the Agra end of platform number 4 of Gwalior Railway station. The deceased is estimated to be around 60 to 65 years old. Around 6 pm, Deputy SS Shailendra Dubey received information that a passenger was lying unconscious on platform number 4. A railway doctor was called and subsequently declared the person dead. It is suspected that the man died due to a heat stroke.

Chief Constable Santosh Shukla stated that a case has been registered and an investigation has begun. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

