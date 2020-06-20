Parole to under trials, prisoners will help maintain social distancing: National webinar on COVID-19 preparations in jails

Madhya Pradesh jail administration suggested other state jail authorities to grant parole to under trials and prisoners to maintain the social distancing in the jails.

The state jail administration and the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) have organised a national webinar on COVID-19 preparations in the jails.

The organiser Director General, Jail, Sanjay Choudhary told the DGs of jails that around 7,000 under trials and prisoners have been released on parole in MP. This helped the jails to reduce overcrowding by 19 per cent.

The second step to prevent infection, the administration has decided to ban the family meeting with the jail inmates till June 30. However, they have given facility to talk them on phone. Installation of phone numbers have increased four times, so that maximum number of family members can call their members in the jail.