Parole to under trials, prisoners will help maintain social distancing: National webinar on COVID-19 preparations in jails

Madhya Pradesh jail administration suggested other state jail authorities to grant parole to under trials and prisoners to maintain the social distancing in the jails.
The state jail administration and the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) have organised a national webinar on COVID-19 preparations in the jails.
The organiser Director General, Jail, Sanjay Choudhary told the DGs of jails that around 7,000 under trials and prisoners have been released on parole in MP. This helped the jails to reduce overcrowding by 19 per cent.
The second step to prevent infection, the administration has decided to ban the family meeting with the jail inmates till June 30. However, they have given facility to talk them on phone. Installation of phone numbers have increased four times, so that maximum number of family members can call their members in the jail.
The DG of Tihar jail Sandeep Goyel shared the prevention taken in the jail that the administration has prepared the Corona Rakchak Dal. They are involved in creating quarantine and isolation preparations for the prisoners and also for the staffers.
The officials of MP, Punjab and Tihar who get infected with corona virus are sent to home quarantine, but the officials of Maharashtra are kept in the jail premises.
The DG of Delhi jail Gagan Shrivastava informed that in the present situation, the administration has to take care of the mental health of prisoners.
Specialist from Fortis Hospital, Dr Shrivastava informed that three things are most important -social distancing, hand wash and mask - in COVID period and post period.
In the webinar, officials from Tamil Naidu, Haryana, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Telengana, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Odisha participated.
