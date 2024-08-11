Paris Olympics 2024: 'It Was Heartbreaking But We Overcame It,' Says Hockey Player Vivek Prasad on Semi-Final Against Germany (WATCH)

Paris Olympics 2024: 'It Was Heartbreaking But We Overcame It,' Says Hockey Player Vivek Prasad on Semi-Final Against Germany |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian men's hockey team player Vivek Prasad was welcomed in a grand way in his hometown, Madhya Pradesh, after winning the bronze medal in the Summer Games.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medal for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Speaking to ANI, Vivek Prasad expressed his happiness that the State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Vishwas Sarang, had welcomed him and thanked the Madhya Pradesh government for their consistent support. Reflecting on the tournament, he acknowledged that the semi-final match against Germany was heartbreaking, but noted that they overcame the disappointment to win the bronze medal match.

State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Vishwas Sarang, stated that Vivek has made both the state and the entire nation proud. He added that they are working hard to fulfill the resolve of Prime Minister Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to advance the state in the field of sports.

Vishwas Sarang said, "Vivek has made the state and entire nation proud. We are working hard to fulfil PM Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's resolve that the state goes ahead in the field of sports..." Vivek's family and coach was there at the airport to greet him along with the State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Vivek's brother Vidya Sagar Prasad expressed pride in him, acknowledging the struggles he has overcome. They mentioned that his success has finally come to fruition and are confident that gold can be expected from all the tournaments.

"I am very proud of him. He has struggled so much. Now when I see him, we can say his success has come to fruition. We can expect gold from all the tournaments," Vidya Sagar said.

Vivek's father, Rohit Prasad said they are very proud of their son, emphasizing that he is dedicated to the country.

"I am very proud of my son. He is for the country," the father said.

His mother, Kamal Devi, shared her happiness, admitting that she didn't even know how hockey was played or what their son played. She credited his hard work for his success and noted that the whole of India is happy. She added that next time, he should bring home the gold.

"I am very happy. I didn't even know how hockey was played or what he played. It is all his hard work. The whole of India is happy. Next time, he should bring gold," she said.

Vivek's coach, Sameer Khan was also there to receive him at the airport.

"It's a great day for Madhya Pradesh and for the academy, especially when your student brings you a medal. There are a lot of players like him here. You wouldn't believe how talented MP is," he said.

Khan emarked that it was a great day for Madhya Pradesh and the academy, especially when a student brings home a medal. He added that there are many players like him in the region and emphasized how talented Madhya Pradesh is.