 Video: Team India's Joyous Dressing Room Celebrations Go Viral After Hockey Bronze At Paris Olympics 2024
Harmanpreet Singh-led Men in Blue registered a 2-1 win over Spain to clinch the second successive bronze medal at the Olympics.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Indian men's hockey players couldn't contain their joy after clinching the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 8. Harmanpreet Singh-led Men in Blue registered 2-1 win over Spain to clinch the second successive bronze medal at the Olympics.

After Spain skipper Marc Miralles gave his team a lead in the first quarter, India bounced back into the game and scored a goal each in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Singh. The Men in Blue continued to maintain a lead in the fourth quarter and eventually won the match to secure a bronze medal.

Indian players finally felt relieved, especially PR Sreejesh who played the last match of his career at the Paris Olympics. The Men in Blue celebrated joyously on the field and then, continued their celebration in the dressing room.

In a video shared by Hockey India on its Instagram handle, Indian men's hockey players can be dancing hearts out in the dressing room as they celebrate their hard-earned bronze medal win.

