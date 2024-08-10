 Video: Bronze Medalists Men's Hockey Team Given Grand Reception On Returning To India From Paris 2024 Olympics
PTI Saturday, August 10, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Indian hockey team comes back home. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Olympic bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team including captain Harmanpreet Singh arrived from Paris here on Saturday morning. The Indian team extended its record medal haul to 13 with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third place match in Paris on Thursday.

However, not all members of the bronze medal winning team made their way back home as a few vital cogs remained in the French capital for the closing ceremony of the Games.

India’s ‘Wall’, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was named as the joint flag bearer for the closing ceremony along with Paris Games’ double medallist Manu Bhaker and remained in Paris.

Along with Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Sanjay are slated to return after the closing ceremony.

"The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility" - Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet and team members were greeted with garlands and celebratory dhol as they made their way out of the arrivals at the Indira Gandhi Airport in the morning.

"We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud,” Harmanpreet told the media on his arrival.

“It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we comeback with a medal," he added.

The bronze medal win on Wednesday was India’s overall 13th medal in men’s hockey along with eight gold medals and one silver.

It is also for the first time since 1972 that India clinched a second consecutive medal in the Olympics.

India had beaten Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium - 1 in the French capital, following goals from skipper Harmanpreet (30, 33). With his twin strikes Harmanpreet took his goals tally to 10 and finished as the tournament’s highest goal-scorer in the men’s category.

