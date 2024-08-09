 2-Time Olympic Medalist PR Sreejesh To Become Head Coach Of India Men's Junior Hockey Team After His Retirement
2-Time Olympic Medalist PR Sreejesh To Become Head Coach Of India Men's Junior Hockey Team After His Retirement

Having already announced that the Paris Olympics would bed his final international appearance, the former captain couldn’t have asked for a better end to his career than signing off with another Olympic medal.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:17 AM IST
article-image

The Indian legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is set to step into new role after his retirement from the sport following India's bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 8.

Sreejesh bid adieu to his illustrious international career with second successive Olympic medal after India defeated Spain 2-1. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's brace helped the Men in Blue not only secured a bronze medal but also ended India men's hockey campaign on high note following the semifinal defeat against Germany.

Having already announced that the Paris Olympics would bed his final international appearance, the former captain couldn’t have asked for a better end to his career than signing off with another Olympic medal.

Though PR Sreejesh will no longer be part of Indian hockey team as a player, he is set to don a new role after his retirement. The general secretary of Hockey India Bhola Nath Singh stated that former India captain will be the head coach of men's junior team and the federation will discuss the same with SAI and government.

"Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has played his last match today, but today I want to announce that Sreejesh will be the head coach of the Junior India Hockey team...We will discuss this with the SAI and the Government of India."

