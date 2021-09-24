Papi, Anda, Guthali, Bachcha & 13 others externed from Bhopal

BHOPAL: District Collector Avinas Lavania ordered externment of 17 habitual offenders from the district for six months at one go on Thursday, according to officials. Besides, 15 habitual offenders have been instructed police station attendance for six months. Action has been taken on the basis of report of Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhopal regarding their criminal background and activities, as per officials.

Those who have been externed from the district for six months include Anup Singh Thakur (Kolar police station), Khuman Singh (Habibganj), Pravin Sonane (TT Nagar), Amir alias Papi (Gautam Nagar), Anil Malviya alias Anda (Station Bazaria) and Nituraj(Aishbag). Similarly, those who have been externed for three months include Abhishek (Ashoka Garden), Nilesh Pal and Vishal Narwade(Chuna Bhatti), Pawan Khatik (Gandhi Nagar), Danish Beg and Amir alias Guthali(Aishbag), Chhotu alias Azhar (Shahjahanabad), Govind Sharma alias Bachcha and Rahul alias Raja Kala( TT Nagar), Anees (Hanumanganj) and Busran (Gautam Nagar).

Similarly, 15 offenders have been instructed to ensure attendance in police stations for six months. They are Faraz Ali alias Gabla, Vikki alias Vikar, Ram Gopal Chouksey, Kamal Ahirwar, Parvat Ahirwar, Javed alias Bhura, Nafis alias Adalat, Hari Naraian, Gajrah Ahirwar, Madhv Singh, Tatvir alias Tatu, Prakash Mandal, Maniram Ahirwar, Kasim, Irshad Ali alias Kala. While Prakash Banzara has been instructed to police station attendance for three months.Offenders are involved in various criminal cases like murder, attempt to murder, loot, thefts, possessing arms, gambling, burglary etc.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:05 AM IST